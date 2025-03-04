Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Poetry Collection
Life is too short to be down all of the time. In these poems you will find love, life and spirituality to help you through the day.
About the Author
M. Janis Eshleman was born in Morgantown, West Virginia. She resided in Baltimore, Maryland most of her life until she took a detour to live in Hollywood, California for six years to become a character actress. That didn't pan out.
She's had four dogs ("roommates") ranging over forty years – Blackie, Ermie, Charmie, and Coalie (picture). She never had the good fortune – or lack of it – to get married.
Janis got inspired to write many of her prayers at 4 o'clock in the morning. She is a senior citizen currently living in Baltimore, Maryland and this is her first published collection of work.
"Inspirational Prayers to See You Through Your Life" is a 134-page spiral bound with a retail price of $12.99 (eBook $7.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7096-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/inspirational-prayers-to-see-you-through-your-life
