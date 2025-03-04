Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Action Novel
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Destiny's Blades: Realization Part 1", a new book by Yoshi Baladra, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Five hundred years ago, the Goddess of Chaos and the Goddess of Destiny fought for the fate of Humanity. During that war, Destiny chose her champion, deemed her "Blade". It's a world where special individuals can tap into their inner most Essence and manifest abilities known as Vestiges. Zachary "Zach" Kuchiyama is one such individual, hailing from a legendary bloodline of demon slayers. After a near brush with death, Zach has a date with Destiny herself and finds himself chosen as her next Blade. Not only does he have challenges ahead to face but a past that haunts him as well.
About the Author
Yoshi Baladra finds enjoyment in the arts. He has an apprenticeship in graphic design and enjoys doodling and putting things together. He also plays the piano and guitar, as music is one of his biggest influences. He enjoys video games and is a big fan of Japanese pop-culture such as anime, manga, and light novels. Baladra is married and has two beautiful children.
"Destiny's Blades: Realization Part 1" is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-018-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/destinys-blades-realization-part-1
