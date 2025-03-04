Washington, DC Author Publishes Poetic Biography
Keeping poetry, rhythm, and lyricism in mind, Christophe' Baker tells his life's story in From the Outhouse to the White House. The book consists of six acts: The Early Days, Hip Hop Discovery Phase, Military, Move to D.C., Pentagon, and White House. Christophe' utilized his love for hip hop music to tell his life story in a unique and captivating way. Due to this he is able to portray years of valuable information in just 30 pages, making it a book to read again and again.
About the Author
Christophe' Baker is a veteran and enjoys golfing and participating in his "Gents Making Sense" Podcast, available on all platforms.
"From the Outhouse to the White House: A Rhythmic Journey of a Smalltown Kid" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-150-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-the-outhouse-to-the-white-house-a-rhythmic-journey-of-a-smalltown-kid
