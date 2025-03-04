St. Louis, MO Authors Publish Children's Travel Book
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Flag Friends: A Journey Through Similar Flags", a new book by Ratish and Laya Krishnan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Flag Friends: A Journey Through Similar Flags" is a unique and engaging way to introduce children to the flags of different countries.
Follow along as a father and daughter explore the world and satisfy their curiosity by discovering countries' flags and learning about the unique qualities of different countries. Embark on an extraordinary adventure alongside Ratish and his inquisitive daughter, Laya. With their shared passion for exploration and a deep appreciation for diverse cultures, this dynamic duo has created a book that ignites curiosity and celebrates the captivating world of flags.
About the Author
Ratish loves to travel and has always been fascinated by flags and their meaning. He believes that learning about different cultures and their flags can help us appreciate the diversity of the world around us. Laya is a curious and imaginative young girl who was excited to help her dad create this book. She hopes that children who read this book will be inspired to explore the world and learn more about the people and cultures.
This informative book celebrates flags around the world. Delve into its pages and unlock a world of knowledge, sparking curiosity and inspiring readers of all ages on a journey of discovery and understanding of our world.
"Flag Friends: A Journey Through Similar Flags" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The book is also available as a hardcover ($33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-986-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/flag-friends-a-journey-through-similar-flags
