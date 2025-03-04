Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Career Advice Book
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes", a new book by Micheal Allen Bell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes is over 40 years of succinct insights and career advice packed into one small quick-read book. Short but meaningful tips and explanations on:
Project dynamics
Persuasion
Consensus
Conflict
Patterns to achieve success
Detecting false reasoning
Mistakes to avoid
Meeting leadership expectations
Overcoming challenges
Words of encouragement
Wisdom for the long haul
Constructive thinking leading to positive outcomes
…And much more! This book will help you make good and do good.
About the Author
Michael Allen Bell is a cybersecurity risk advisor, application developer, and computer science instructor with over forty years of professional and academic experience. Among his specialties are knowledge engineering for harnessing human intelligence for decision making software assist to aid expert analysts. He has a bachelor's in mathematics and a master's in computer science, where he specialized in software project effort estimation. In off hours he delights in family time, and is an avid history and meteorology buff.
"40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-783-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/40-40-40-years-of-career-life-advice-in-40-minutes
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us