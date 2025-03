Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Career Advice Book

"40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes", a new book by Micheal Allen Bell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes is over 40 years of succinct insights and career advice packed into one small quick-read book. Short but meaningful tips and explanations on:Project dynamicsPersuasionConsensusConflictPatterns to achieve successDetecting false reasoningMistakes to avoidMeeting leadership expectationsOvercoming challengesWords of encouragementWisdom for the long haulConstructive thinking leading to positive outcomes…And much more! This book will help you make good and do good.About the AuthorMichael Allen Bell is a cybersecurity risk advisor, application developer, and computer science instructor with over forty years of professional and academic experience. Among his specialties are knowledge engineering for harnessing human intelligence for decision making software assist to aid expert analysts. He has a bachelor's in mathematics and a master's in computer science, where he specialized in software project effort estimation. In off hours he delights in family time, and is an avid history and meteorology buff."40-40: 40 Years of Career Life Advice in 40 Minutes" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-783-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/40-40-40-years-of-career-life-advice-in-40-minutes