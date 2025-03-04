San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Nicaraguan History Book
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Victory of Sandinismo", a new book by Philip Trotwood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Victory of Sandinismo relives the strikes, demonstrations, and armed insurrection that drove Nicaraguan President Anastasio Somoza Debayle, heir to the dictatorial dynasty that ruled the nation for more than four decades, to exile and eventual assassination in Paraguay. This unique perspective of the daily warfare and the response of the population to the shelling and bombardment of their cities, in which thousands of Nicaraguans perished, is well worth the read.
About the Author
Philip Trotwood was born October 1st, 1951 in Princeton, New Jersey. He earned his B.A. degree in Sociology at Rutgers University in 1981 and J.D. degree in 1992.
"The Victory of Sandinismo", is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-074-0. An additional hardcover print is also available for $38.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-victory-of-sandinismo
