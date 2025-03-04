Carmel, IN Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"7th Soul: Apocalypse", a new book by Michael N. Ruggiero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After General Coby Rodriguez's heroics, where she saved the capitalistic centers of the globe from nuclear destruction, she is called upon by the Pentagon. Her orders are to seek and destroy a maniacal biochemist and his son who have plans to hold the world hostage by threatening to release a deadly virus with a 100% kill rate. Countries begin to pay handsome ransoms or face dire consequences for their citizens. The concerned scientific world names this pathogen "Apocalypse."
She teams up with top agents from the premiere spy agencies in the free world. They utilize sophisticated techniques and good old shoe leather to track down the evildoers. Their sleuthing takes them to Mongolia by way of North Korea and then to Washington DC, where the President of the United States is threatened with a tailored form of the virus that can kill a specific person by morphing the virus with that person's DNA.
Coby's seven souls interact with her throughout the journey and help guide and protect her.
The exciting climax takes place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the fate of the President and the world are in the hands of the villains.
"7th Soul: Apocalypse" is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-920-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/7th-soul-apocalypse
