Somers, NY Author Publishes Children's Activity Book
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Carousel Kids", a new book by Laran Woods, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Storybook and activity book all in one, "The Carousel Kids" is a colorful adventure into learning. Every person and every animal is beautiful. Color, imagination, diversity, and art make the world the amazing place it is.
After riding the carousel, children are taken on a journey to imagine and create their own drawings of the animals depicted. They are encouraged to let their inner artist shine. With a crossword puzzle, math problems, and stories, every young person will enjoy learning and creating through the wonderment of a carousel.
"The Carousel Kids" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-111-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-carousel-kids
