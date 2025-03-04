Godlan, Leading Manufacturing Consulting & ERP Specialist, Secures Four Prestigious Infor Partner of the Year Awards
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(PRLEAP.COM) CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 4, 2025 - Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), Smart Factory (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced that they have been recognized by Infor for four prestigious awards – 2024 Net New Partner of the Year, 2024 Cloud Partner of the Year, 2024 Manufacturing Cloud Upgrade Partner of the Year, and 2024 Micro-Vertical Partner of the Year for Aerospace and Defense. Godlan has achieved the prestigious Infor Partner of the Year award for an unprecedented five years in a row. Selected from ERP partners serving the manufacturing sector, Godlan earned this distinction based on exceptional performance metrics, including the number of transactions and total sales revenue achieved.
Beyond financial success, Godlan maintained an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS), reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and positive feedback from completed projects. This achievement underscores Godlan's unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading ERP solutions and unparalleled service to manufacturers nationwide.
"What an honor to win top partner including 4 of the 6 possible awards in manufacturing among so many other Infor partners this year! Winning this award for five consecutive years is a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' trust in us," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing and Communications for Godlan. "We remain committed to driving innovation and success for the manufacturing industry through excellence in delivery of the best methodology and solutions."
Infor presented Partner of the Year Awards for the partner community at this year's SUN (SyteLine User Network) conference in Anaheim, California. Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP benefits from a user group (SUN) that is very active and has significant participation from users. The group is independent from Infor and provides incredible benefit to users of the product through its online forum, user conference, regional user groups, digital resources, and networking opportunities.
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last eleven years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2025, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 40 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.
About Infor
Infor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple and transparent. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.
