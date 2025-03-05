Skull Valley, AZ Author Publishes Adventure Graphic Novel
March 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Amber Lee and the Daylight Medallion", a new book by JD Hoss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After staying far too late in the library one night, little Amber Lee comes across a mysterious scroll…and the thieves out to steal it! With her puppy and friend Jasper the snake, Amber Lee sets out to find herself on an adventure of a lifetime to retrieve the medallion of Ra-Shabak from Dracula and his minions before they drown the Earth in eternal night.
Described as Calvin and Hobbes meets Indiana Jones, "Amber Lee and the Daylight Medallion" is an adventure for fans of horror and humor alike.
About the Author
JD Hoss has always enjoyed comic books and old horror films. He hopes you enjoy his first graphic novel, "Amber Lee and the Daylight Medallion", as much as he enjoyed writing and illustrating it.
"Amber Lee and the Daylight Medallion" is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7030-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/amber-lee-and-the-daylight-medallion-1
