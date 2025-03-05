Burlington, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Say Mama", a new book by Mark Floyd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How does a cow say mama? Or a duck? A horse? A dog? Let's find out together!
"Say Mama" is a fun, interactive way for little ones to begin learning their first words. By using common animal sounds, parents and kiddos will have a fun time learning how to say mama and how different animals make noises.
About the Author
Mark Floyd and his wife, Allison, have supported the Special Olympics for the past twenty years and have personally sponsored the YMCA Marlins Special Olympics swim team by donating team jackets, hoodies, water bottles, T-shirts, and swim caps for the past twelve years.
Mark's first children's book "Say Mama" was inspired by teaching his eighteen-month-old non-verbal son, Logan, to begin speaking through the animals around them, and as a fun way for mothers to connect with their babies.
"Say Mama" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-272-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/say-mama
