Fort Mill, SC Author Publishes Holiday Story
March 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Secret of the Skate Pond: A Christmas Tale", a new book by Matthew John Parker, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"The Secret of the Skate Pond" is a magical Christmas story that begins with a family's skating forays to an abandoned former skate pond, hidden in the woods near their home. The skate pond has a secret though, for those who are invited to the pond for its unique purpose and can see beyond the frozen surface of the pond.
This heartwarming story will resonate with all who love the magic of the Christmas season and will be reread yearly by the light of the Christmas tree with a cup of warm cocoa or cider. Come with us to learn the secret of the skate pond!
About the Author
Matthew John Parker is a writer who enjoys creative storytelling in all genre types. "The Secret of the Skate Pond" is his latest Christmas story, a magical tale about an abandoned skate pond and the secrets it holds for those that find it. One of his previous books, "The Three Gifts", was a Christmas story as well. Coming in the fall, "The Lost Last Prophecy" is the first installment in a thrilling three-book suspense series. "Searching for Errol Flynn", a coming-of-age memoir, will be published later this year.
As a writer, his work is an ongoing tribute to the love and inspiration of his late wife, her support and love continue to fuel his passion for storytelling, as she was his muse and greatest supporter. Parker has two wonderful daughters, his steadfast traveling companions, who are the epitome of today's strong women and the pride of their father. In his spare time, Parker enjoys traveling, reading, painting, and watching sports, especially both types of football.
"The Secret of the Skate Pond: A Christmas Tale" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-293-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-secret-of-the-skate-pond-a-christmas-tale/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us