Chinle, AZ Author Publishes Education Discussion
March 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Getting on the Bus", a new book by Dr David Lee Propst, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book explores the subject of marijuana and prompts us to consider the conversations we can have with our children about alcohol and drugs. This highlights the need for mandating a curriculum in schools that focuses on educating students about drugs and alcohol.
Children are tragically losing their lives every day. Schools and parents must educate them about drugs and alcohol before they encounter these topics on the streets. This book emphasizes the necessity of integrating and mandating drug education into school curriculums.
About the Author
Dr. David Lee Propst is a retired educator who advocates for children while looking out for their best interests socially and emotionally.
This book is to help parents have a better understanding of this ongoing pandemic (marijuana) in our schools to ensure their safety and well-being, so that parents can have a healthy conversation with their child.
"Getting on the Bus" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardback $35.00, eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-865-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/getting-on-the-bus-marijuana-catch-22-being-proactive-instead-of-reactive
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us