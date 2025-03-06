Shawnee, KS Author Publishes Humorous Poetry Collection
March 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Words to Heal the Heart", a new book by LaLani Lash, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Words to Heal the Heart is a collection of poems that cover the highs and lows of human experience. Author Lalani Lash tells in lovely verse the joys of love and parenting as well as those of loss and pain but ending up in triumph. Hopefully, her powerful poems will inspire and comfort you in times of both joy and sorrow.
About the Author
LaLani Lash has always had a passion for writing, a calling she initially set aside to pursue a different path and raise her daughter. After years of nurturing her family, she has rediscovered her love for words and is excited to share her stories with the world. Inspired by the profound connection she felt when writing or listening to music, she believes in the healing power of creativity. With a heartfelt desire for readers to find joy and resonance in her work, Lalani invites you to explore the depths of her soul through her writing.
"Words to Heal the Heart" is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-052-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/words-to-heal-the-heart
