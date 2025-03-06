Kennebunkport, ME Author Publishes Children's Book About Grief
March 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA young girl is grappling with the recent passing of her beloved grandmother and questions where she is and if she is all right. Her mother takes her on a nighttime journey outdoors to look at the stars, conveying to her that her grandmother has a new home amongst them. When she learns she can visit her anytime and that the twinkling star is her grandmother waving to her, she is filled with a sense of comfort and peace for her grandmother, as well as for herself.
About the Author
Jacek W Kudas is an author and filmmaker from Kennebunkport, Maine. He loves the outdoors, the cold Atlantic water and Maine's starry nights. It is important to him to create pieces of work that will help impact people in a positive way. He would like to dedicate this book to God and to his loving parents, Sharry and Jacek Sr.
"Windows in Heaven" is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-178-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/windows-in-heaven
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us