Eugene, OR Author Publishes Novel Full of Romance and Mystery
March 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Two Roses", a new book by Catherine Eleanor Southward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For the first time in her life, Christine Matthews, a single woman with cerebral palsy, rolls onto a cruise ship. She's taking this 120-day cruise to prove to herself that she's independent, that she can travel by herself, but there's actually one incredible perk: her favorite singer, James Victor, is going to perform for the first four weeks of the cruise. Christine has been in love with him for years, and imagines running into him on the ship and being swept out of her wheelchair and into his arms. But that's too much to hope for, right?
After saving him from being torn apart by his fans, Christine finds herself falling further in love with him, and he with her. But, as the romance blossoms and as the days fly by, James' life might be at risk, and a dangerous plot unfolds.
About the Author
Catherine Eleanor Southward was born three weeks prematurely in 1948. In 1948 the medical profession was beginning to find out about the Rh factor in blood. Southward and her twin were born without any disability. Five days later their temperature increased to 105°F for her and 106°F for her sister. The doctors thought she wouldn't have any problems and her twin would have some sort of disability. Southward's twin died in 1955.
Southward has three older and three younger siblings who don't have any physical disabilities. Two of her siblings have a hearing impairment, and so does she. That didn't stop her from getting a BS degree from UC Davis campus, or an MS degree from University of Oregon, though.
"Two Roses" is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-263-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/two-roses
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us