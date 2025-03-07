Phenix City, AL Author Publishes Young Adult Novel
March 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops II", a new book by Mark Dupree, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
*Find out what adventures Luke and Snoops are getting into this time.
*Try to keep up with Luke and Snoops as they avoid the killer lily monster.
*Can you help Luke and Snoops clean up the town before the town trash monster takes over?
*Join Luke and Snoops in the kitchen and learn how to cook up some of their favorite recipes.
*Find out what Snoops found in the ground.
*Do you own a thingamabob, whatchamacallit, doohickey? If not, find out what it is and what it does. Just make sure you're ready to travel through time and space.
*Beware of Friday the 13th.
"The Continuing Adventures of Luke and Snoops II" is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-090-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-continuing-adventures-of-luke-and-snoops-ii
