Conway, AR Author Publishes Mystery Novel
March 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Interruption and Interference", a new book by W. Pat Freeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "Good Blackberry Year", Doug Harper, a junior special agent in the FBI moves to his home town of Texarkana Texas where he takes on a major conspiracy with the help of the local sheriff. In this sequel he is moved to a small Virginia town, where, by complete accident, he stumbles into a major conspiracy. Some seemingly random TV interferences sends him on a twisted journey that he could have never imagined.
About the Author
W. Pat Freeman, a native southerner, spent two years in Geneva, Switzerland studying French and German. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Houston in Russian Studies and a Master's from Reformed Theological Seminary. He has owned four industrial and medical water treatment businesses over a 44 year period of time. He pastored a church for 13 years and served as a reserve deputy sheriff. Freeman is also a black belt in judo. He is married with three sons and five grandchildren.
"Interruption and Interference" is a 238-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-498-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/interruption-and-interference
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
