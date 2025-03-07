Cuba, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
March 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Two Cats Are Better Than One", a new book by Joseph T Coleman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Midnight and Mikey are two little kittens who were born on a farm. One day, a little girl named Tammy came and picked them up and gave them a brand-new home. Join along for their adventures as they play and watch over their little girl as she grows up.
With beautiful illustrations and rambunctious, fun little kittens, "Two Cats Are Better Than One" is a perfect tale about growing up, changes, and appreciating the small moments with those you love most.
About the Author
Joseph T Coleman is a retired healthcare professional. He currently resides in Northwest Arkansas but has traveled extensively throughout the USA and worldwide. He began writing in the middle of his life and uses fiction to form emotional connections with his readers.
"Two Cats Are Better Than One" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7193-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/two-cats-are-better-than-one
