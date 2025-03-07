Beyond Predictions: Google's first Chief Innovation Evangelist Frederik G. Pferdt at SXSW 2025
March 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEvery year, SXSW gathers the world's boldest thinkers to offer compelling forecasts about the future. The problem? Predictions rarely come true.
Texas, Austin - That's why Frederik G. Pferdt takes a different approach. Instead of predicting the future, he empowers people to create the future they want. And at SXSW, he will show you how.
As a former Chief Innovation Evangelist at Google, Frederik has trained tens of thousands of Googlers to develop and experiment with new ideas. For more than a decade, he taught ground-breaking classes on innovation, creativity and design at Stanford University. His approach combines optimism, curiosity, and action, showing how to turn uncertainty into opportunity.
At SXSW 2025, Pferdt will bring this mindstate to three exclusive sessions:
📖 Book Talk: March 7th, 2025 | 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Austin Convention Center Room 10AB
🖊️ Book Signing: March 7th, 2025 | 2:15 PM – 2:40 PM | Austin Convention Center Room 10C
🔥 Fireside Chat: March 8th, 2025 | 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM | German House, Speakeasy Music Lounge
Soon after SXSW, he will bring his knowledge to stages across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. On his first "Zukunftsgeist" Tour, he combines classic keynotes with interactive sessions. Pferdt will engage with the audience's personal sense of discovery, providing dozens of thoughtful exercises, real-world practices and actionable insights.
Coinciding with the tour, the German edition of Pferdt's book "What's Next Is Now: How to Live Future Ready" will be released by Murmann Verlag on March 27th. It delves deeper into the tour's core themes and provides additional insights.
🎟 Tickets & Info: zukunftsgeist.de
📺 What is Zukunftsgeist – and who is Frederik? YouTube
Contact:
Angela KESSELRING | ak@futures-being-made.com | +49 173 644 0160
