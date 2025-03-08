A Historical Fiction Novel To Remember The Bravery Displayed 80 Years Ago
March 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA new historical-fiction novel inspired by the heroics of the 100th Infantry Division, known as the "Sons Of Bitche" after the French town they liberated 80 years ago this March, has caught the eyes of a retired U.S. Army general, a Pultizer Prize-winning former Wall Street Journal reporter, and many other World War II history buffs.
"The Sons Of Bitche tells a gripping story from within the shadows of World War II history, magnificently capturing the human side of the 100th Infantry Division's vicious fighting in eastern France and the plight of the French citizens living under Nazi rule," said retired Lt. General Kevin Campbell, former Commander U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Chief of Staff, United States Strategic Command. "The Sons Of Bitche should be a 'must read' in our U.S. military education system."
"Just when you think you've heard every story of World War II heroism, along comes the untold story of a ragtag group of American infantrymen who became forever known as the Sons of Bitche," said Anne Marie Squeo, former Wall Street Journal Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and CEO, Proof Point Communications. "Based on real people and inspired by the soldiers of the U.S. 100th Infantry Division, including the author's father, The Sons Of Bitche is a deeply inspiring, yet little known story about how a group of young men faced an against-all-odds situation and prevailed."
The story of "The Sons Of Bitche" liberating the French town of the same name 80 years ago in March 1945 is centered on the critical, yet nearly forgotten third and southern front against Hitler, with the 100th blasting through the vaunted Maginot and Siegfried defensive lines. The book also is about daily life for the French Alsatians enduring the war of Nazi occupation along the Rhine River border with Germany. From the perspective of a seven-year-old in 1945, who saw the first U.S. tanks streaming into his hometown, through the gunsights of the Army troops themselves, and through the tears of a French-American born in Pittsburgh who patiently awaited the arrival of his fellow American countrymen in France to save his family from the Nazis, "The Sons Of Bitche" tells a colorful story of heroism.
Said retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Doctor Robert S. Michaelson, son of Samuel "Mickey" Michaelson of the 100th Infantry Division in France: "Most WWII veterans had no desire to talk about the war. My father never did. I had no idea what he went through. The "The Sons Of Bitche" filled in many of the gaps. By the end, I had tears in my eyes. I could finally see what my father and his fellow Soldiers went through during the war."
"As an avid reader of WWII genre, I found The Sons Of Bitche hard to put down. It's an engaging story from the beginning right through till the end," said Tom Culligan, former CEO of Raytheon International, Business Development and Congressional Affairs.
Visit at: www.thesonsofbitche.com
"The Sons of Bitche" is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-333-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-sons-of-bitche-inspired-by-the-wwii-heroics-of-the-u-s-100th-infantry-division-in-france
