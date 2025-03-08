Seattle, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"what do you haiku?", a new book by Shannon M. Wallace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Composed illustrations of doodads, fabric pieces, scrapbook objects complement the poetry and accentuate the Haiku spirit within. The book is unique in nature and presentation. Anyone can find inspiration, scholastic insights, and pleasurable fiction from the compiled haikus and corresponding artworks.
"why do you haiku?" the first book from Shannon M. Wallace, "what do you haiku?" is the second installment of a five-book haiku series. Wallace continues to enjoy the company of her five-year old feline muse, Stella, who calls the shots for keeping life on track, while making sure there is always downtime to nest and rejuvenate together.
"what do you haiku?" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-147-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/what-do-you-haiku
