Largo, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Grandma Purple Hair's Magic Pancakes", a new book by Christine Powers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Grandma Purple Hair reaches into her inner child to introduce her grandchildren how to cook using their imaginations and creates a magical experience by making pancakes. Making memories and teaching valuable life skills can be achieved in the simplest activities and be shared with all family members. It's a fun time that all can let go and be silly, yet learn how to be a team player and express individuality through cooking and art. Into the kitchen we go with Grandma Purple Hair and her grandchildren for an entertaining encounter to the culinary world and art.
About the Author
Christine Powers has a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Marquette University and a Masters of Science in Health Services Administration from The University of St. Francis. Her careers include being an Adult Day Heath Service Administrator, Intergenerational Program Developer and a third-grade teacher. She is retired in Florida and has four grandchildren, thirteen step-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren. She loves to cook and share the fun with her grandchildren.
"Grandma Purple Hair's Magic Pancakes" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4113-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grandma-purple-hairs-magic-pancakes
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
