Canadian Author Publishes Young Adult Novel
March 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Death Game: A Death Life Novel", a new book by Leanne Van Dongen, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Seven months ago, Felicity Hale, Janessa Owens, and Allison Blair survived a series of physical and psychological torture by a ghost who wanted to determine the strength of their bond. After having seen enough of what the three friends would do to keep one another alive, the ghost mysteriously vanished, but warned that one day she would return.
Now the ghost is back. Felicity, Janessa, and Allison are once again terrorized, not only to be compelled to make sacrifices to save each other from death, but also to have their intelligence tested in a much more brutal way than they had endured in the past. The challenge has risen. It's now a game with complicated rules and more players. The risk becomes even higher when a single decision that can either benefit them or kill them results in everyone losing their sanity.
The next level has arrived. The ghost is stronger than ever before. Not everything is as it seems. Let the game of death begin in this second book in the "Death Life" series.
About the Author
Leanne Van Dongen is the award-winning author of the young adult horror novel "Death Life", as well as the Showtime collection, consisting of Kate the Great, The Trio, and Stage Fright, for younger readers. Aside from writing, she loves art and watching anime. Van Dongen lives in the lower mainland of British Columbia, Canada.
"Death Life", the first book in the "Death Life" series is also available for purchase on the RoseDog Bookstore website.
"Death Game: A Death Life Novel" is a 206-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-333-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/death-game-a-death-life-novel/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
