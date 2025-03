KAYAK Releases 2025 Spring Break Travel Trends

For those budget conscious travels this spring break, KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, has some good news: The price increase of spring break flights is nothing compared to the surge in egg prices. Domestic airfare has only seen a slight uptick and international flights are actually 3% cheaper than last year. So while breakfast might cost you more, spring break travel is still within reach.Here's what's trending for spring break 2025:For domestic spring break trips: book 3 - 4 weeks out from travel. Our data shows that domestic rates remain pretty flat until a few weeks before your trip. Book any later than that and you'll have to pay more.For international spring break trips: book more than 3 weeks out from travel. Not too early, not to late. That's when to snag your trip abroad. We're seeing upticks in cost a year out from travel as well as 3 weeks before taking off.Save the splurging for spring break fun. Set a Price Alert to track rates.To learn more about KAYAK's Spring Break trends, check out the full data breakdown HERE