KAYAK Releases 2025 Spring Break Travel Trends
March 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Travel NewsFor those budget conscious travels this spring break, KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, has some good news: The price increase of spring break flights is nothing compared to the surge in egg prices. Domestic airfare has only seen a slight uptick – and international flights are actually 3% cheaper than last year. So while breakfast might cost you more, spring break travel is still within reach.
Here's what's trending for spring break 2025:
For domestic spring break trips: book 3 - 4 weeks out from travel. Our data shows that domestic rates remain pretty flat until a few weeks before your trip. Book any later than that and you'll have to pay more.
For international spring break trips: book more than 3 weeks out from travel. Not too early, not to late. That's when to snag your trip abroad. We're seeing upticks in cost a year out from travel as well as 3 weeks before taking off.
Save the splurging for spring break fun. Set a Price Alert to track rates.
To learn more about KAYAK's Spring Break trends, check out the full data breakdown HERE.
