Chino Hills, CA Author Publishes Guide

March 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pharmacogenomics Book 1", a new book by Wen Yen Li (李文运), Bertram G. Katzung, MD, PhD, & Todd W Vanderah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Now in its fifteenth edition and thirtieth year publication, "Pharmacogenomics Book 1" is a guide on clinical pharmacology. The widespread adaptations now in Chinese filled an important and much-needed role.
藥物基因組學第一冊》現已出版第十五版，也是第三十年出版，它是臨床藥理學指南。現在漢語的廣泛改編發揮了重要且急需的作用。
Wen Li earned his degree in pharmacy at the Western China University of Medical Science in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China. He has worked as a pharmacist, research associate, and research specialist and published numerous articles for pharmacists worldwide.
译者:李文运,1962年四川医学院,药学系(现四川大学华西医科大学药学院) 毕业。曾在重庆医学院从事药学和化学教学工作多年。1982年以访问学者 身份应邀到美国南加州大学药学院进修"药物定量活性-结构关系"三年。 继后 先后在美国南加州大学药学院,加州大学爾湾分校药理系工作,从事 药物合成,药代动力学,药理学等方面的研究二十多年。曾先后在药物化学 杂誌( JMC), 制药科学杂誌 (J. Pharm. Sci. )等世界著名医学杂志上发表 研究论文十余篇,并与南加州大学药学院药物化学教授Erick J. Lian 先生 共同编写"中药抗癌及化学构造之关连"一书。
"Pharmacogenomics Book 1" is a 758-page paperback with a retail price of $215.00 (eBook $210.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-346-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pharmacogenomics-book-1-%E5%9F%BA%E7%A1%80%E5%8F%8A%E4%B8%B4%E5%BA%8A%E8%8D%AF%E7%90%86%E5%AD%A6-%E7%AC%AC15%E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E7%BF%BB%E8%AF%91%E7%89%88-%E7%AC%AC1%E5%86%8C
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
