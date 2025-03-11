Memphis, TN Author Publishes Philosophical Novel
March 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Reality Engineers: A Reality Engineering-101 Journal", a new book by Dr. Jaysen Q. Rand, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if the extraterrestrial hypothesis was proven to be true… and it was about to be exposed to the entire world?
Therefore… the following questions should be asked:
What if ETs/UTs came to Earth long before us, before man was created?
What if they've left us their clues, hints, arcane mysteries to discover?
What if we've already discovered these many gifts from their past visits?
What if some of these ETs/UTs are still here, masquerading among us?
What if they've already made contact with Earthlings long ago?
What if these ETs/UTs began educating selected Earthlings by plan?
What if these selected Earthlings were trained as "Reality Engineers"?
What if these sleeper-type "Reality Engineers" are now awakened?
What if this book you're now reading is part of their master plan?
And lastly dear readers…
What if 'you' suddenly discovered 'you' were a "Reality Engineer"?
Who are the fourth-racers and why have they come to visit planet earth?
Documented reports from all over the world now suggest that ETs/UTs are about to land in their 'ships of light' … is planet Earth ready for this sudden revelation of truth and light - are you?
This "Reality Engineering" novel takes you on a non-stop adventure entertaining and informing you about one of the most baffling and unsolved mysteries of the 21st century… UFOs/UAPs/ETs/UTs!
"The Reality Engineers: A Reality Engineering-101 Journal" is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $82.00 (eBook $77.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7108-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-reality-engineers-a-reality-engineering-101-journal
