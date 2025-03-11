Albany, NY Author Publishes Romance Story
March 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Asphalt Kisses", a new book by Jamie K. James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Is this book about thirty-two first kisses? Could it be an intimate journal of thirty-two passionate women whose breathtaking love stories began with a single, unforgettable kiss? A kiss so extraordinary that it would spark a tale of romance and undying love.
Is it a journal of the rendezvous points of two lovers? Lovers who find solace and connection with each passionate kiss. A love story that unfolds across thirty-two different locations, each spot becoming a cherished symbol of their enduring passion and undying love for one another. Did they carve out moments to meet, despite the chaos of their daily lives, with each kiss reaffirming their love and devotion?
Could it be interwoven dreams of passion and desire? Thirty-two tales of unrealized romantic encounters taking place in different spots throughout time, turning ordinary places into extraordinary symbols of passion and desire. Is it a woven tapestry filled with fleeting thoughts that reflect a longing and hope of a love that would one day leave her changed forever?
"Asphalt Kisses" promises to be a mesmerizing story of romance, adventure, mystery, undeniable chemistry, and unyielding passion… Leaving readers eager to embark on a journey through this enchanting tale of romance where visiting each spot in "Asphalt Kisses" becomes a clue and a piece of a puzzle all leading to extraordinary love.
"Asphalt Kisses" is a 70-page hardback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-879-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/asphalt-kisses
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
