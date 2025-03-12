Silver Spring, MD Author Publishes Autobiography
March 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Legacy of Love: Faith, Family and Service", a new book by Honorable Elmer H. Blackburne (District Leader Ret.), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Drawn together by similar interests, Elmer and Laura fell in love and immediately knew they not only shared similar family values and a deep sustaining faith, but also a unique, shared vision for a meaningful, fulfilling life of devotion to each other: raising a family, supporting each other's personal aspirations and professional goals. In this memoir, the couple alternates speaking with one voice when reflecting on important and significant events they shared and a singular voice when reflecting on separate events or occasions.
Their story takes the reader through their journey as community organizers, civil rights advocates, elected officials and dedicated parishioners and parents raising three phenomenal daughters. Readers will get a front row view of historic events accompanied by personal reflections and their lived experience narrated through a large selection of family and professional photos, news articles and other media.
Although the journey captures their public service, professional milestones and civic engagement, it is foundationally about love, marriage, and personal devotion to each other and family. This message is relevant today more than ever because love and companionship in marriage have been Elmer and Laura's superpower.
About the Author
Honorable Elmer H. Blackburne, District Leader received his bachelor's degree from Howard University, the elite HBCU in Washington, D.C. and his master's degree in social work from Columbia University in New York City. Laura D. Blackburne received her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio and her law degree from St. John's University Law School in Queens, New York City. Both Elmer and Laura have enjoyed prolific careers in their respective fields. Laura served as Chair and Commissioner of the New York Housing Authority before being elected as a Supreme Court Judge in New York State Courts. Elmer was elected Democratic District Leader, 29th Assembly Part B and served in that role for 40 years. Both have been active in community outreach, civil rights, church and fraternal organizations, and have held leadership roles in the NAACP. The authors' greatest success, however, was raising their three daughters.
"Legacy of Love: Faith, Family and Service" is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-196-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/legacy-of-love-faith-family-and-service-a-journey-through-time-great-reflections-of-life-love-family-and-works-1
