Upper Marlboro, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
March 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rena Robot Uses Her Microscope to Save the Day!", a new book by Angela Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rena Robot needs help solving a mystery when her plant disappears. She uses her other plant friends and science to learn what happened. Rena teaches young kids that it's fun to learn and ask questions about science, math, and technology all around us and may inspire them to pursue a future career in STEM.
"Rena Robot Uses Her Microscope to Save the Day!" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-979-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rena-robot-uses-her-microscope-to-save-the-day
