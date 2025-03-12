Richmond Hill, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
March 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Aliens, Ninjas, and Poop", a new book by Zhanneta Fuzaylova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lana is the bravest kid in the world! She isn't scared of ninjas and wasn't scared when her brother was abducted by aliens. The one thing that scares Lana is pooping, especially in the potty! With help from her family, and some patience, Lana learns that being brave doesn't mean having no fears, it means trying something even when you're scared by taking one step at a time.
"Aliens, Ninjas, and Poop is a fun and encouraging story that helps kids conquer their potty fears with bravery, patience, and a little family support. With humor and heart, Lana's journey reminds young readers that courage isn't about having no fears-it's about taking small steps to overcome them."
– NewInBooks.com
About the Author
Zhanneta Fuzaylova is an early childhood Special Education teacher and early intervention specialist. In her practice, Zhanneta works with many students who struggle with potty training. After her youngest struggled with poop withholding and anxiety, she became passionate about creating a child friendly and explicit book to help overcome this issue, which affects many children and their families. She lives in New York City with her husband and three children.
"Aliens, Ninjas, and Poop" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-811-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/aliens-ninjas-and-poop-children-who-withhold-their-poop
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us