Santa Barbara, CA Author Publishes Memoir
March 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Living with the Enemy", a new book by Raif Mayer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Living with the Enemy" was written through the eyes of fourteen-year-old Raif Mayer, a musician and producer from Pasadena, CA. It is a true story that details all the major incidents of emotional and physical abuse that Raif suffered at the hands of his father. He hopes that this book will be read by kids and adults in a similar situation in order to help them escape or at least stay safe.
About the Author
Raif Mayer was born and raised in Southern California to an abusive father and a protective mother. He has a younger brother named Val and a younger sister named Eleri. From a young age, Raif was very interested in music. He began writing songs and started a sibling band when he was eleven. He went on to write original music, releasing his first single when he was twelve and his first album when he was thirteen. Mayer was awarded the Grauer School Musician of the Year award in seventh grade. He has performed for both Matt Shultz (lead singer of Cage the Elephant) and Beck. He is currently enrolled at the Los Angeles College of Music, majoring in music production and recording.
"Living with the Enemy" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-030-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/living-with-the-enemy-a-true-story-about-growing-up-with-an-abuser
