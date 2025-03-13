Spokane Valley, WA Author Publishes Story Collection
March 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pals on the Road", a new book by Stan E. Hughes aka Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stan E. Hughes aka Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas and his little brother pretty much raised themselves since their family was in shambles. "Pals on the Road" is a combination of true stories and fiction, based on the author's lifetime. Filled with humorous situations fitting for teenagers and adults, the author takes you through San Diego, the Marines, Yellowstone, and South Dakota before finally settling in the Pacific Northwest with long-lost family.
Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas's little brother passed away in April of 2024, serving as the motivation he needed to get this story to you.
About the Author
Stan E. Hughes aka Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas (Seneca for "Man Seeking His People") is a retired public school administrator and college professor with an extensive publication background including an Editor's Choice Award from the International Library of Poetry and the Nation Silver Arrow Award for Excellence in Native American Literature for his book, Medicine Seeker. His publication on Chesapeake Bay history titled "Children of the Blue Fish" continues to be lauded by critics and readers across the country.
Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas was very active in Native American education issues, serving as a consultant for the Indian Education Technical Assistance Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, where he spoke and led workshops at conventions from Alaska to Alabama. He was an officer in both the Washington State and Oregon State Indian Education Associations. His developmental years were spent in the Black Hills of South Dakota, considered sacred by the Sioux Nation, and as an adult he participated in the Rite of Passage to warrior-hood during a seven day fast and vision quest in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming under the tutelage of traditional shamans from Northern California.
Ha-Gue-A-Dees-Sas is a veteran who served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965. He had four children, three girls and a boy, all of whom are very successful in their individual endeavors and all who walk gently on the Earth Mother in respect and appreciation. Also, he has six grandchildren, three boys and three girls. His granddaughter is in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California, and is a sixth-generation warrior-and the first female. His special person, Phyllis Betts, has been his partner for almost thirty years and is retired in the field of public education.
"Pals on the Road" is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-145-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pals-on-the-road-stories-about-my-little-brother-and-me
