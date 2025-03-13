Marriottsville, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
March 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Uh Oh Daisy", a new book by Lisa Ann McCourry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Uh Oh Daisy" tells a tale of a little girl's potty training journey, approached with love. A cheerful young toddler that is eager to learn how to use the potty correctly with her mother's guidance. Lisa, her mom, offers a unique approach to parents training their children, turning it into a fun learning experience for both parent and child.
About the Author
Lisa Ann McCourry is a mom of six children, and a grandmother of nine. She loves serving in the church nurseries, where there is always a need for volunteers. Lisa's family is the most important thing to her. Her hobbies include crocheting, reading, surrounding herself with nature, and helping others. Lisa's career as an early childhood educator has brought her on many journeys. She treasures educating and working with others. She also works as a health coach, helping families and childcare create healthy homes environments and childcare settings.
"Uh Oh Daisy" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-157-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/uh-oh-daisy
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
