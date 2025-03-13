Stronger, Lighter, Smarter: The Future of Back Support is Here / SUITX by Ottobock Unveils the IX BACK VOLTON: The Lightest Powered Exoskeleton for Workplace Ergonomics
March 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsEmeryville
SUITX by Ottobock introduces the IX BACK VOLTON, a cutting-edge exoskeleton designed to reduce strain for workers in physically demanding industries like logistics and manufacturing. Frequent heavy lifting puts workers at high risk of musculoskeletal injuries-when traditional ergonomic solutions fall short, the IX BACK VOLTON steps in to provide critical support.
As the first powered exoskeleton in the SUITX by Ottobock portfolio, the IX BACK VOLTON pairs high-performance battery power with precise motor technology, seamlessly adapting to users' movements while remaining lightweight and easy to handle.
"The IX BACK VOLTON marks a breakthrough in human-technology interaction," says Samuel Reimer, Managing Director of SUITX, Inc. "Rather than forcing workers to adjust their movements, it naturally responds to their patterns, delivering the right level of support while keeping muscles engaged. This makes work safer, more efficient, and more sustainable."
The IX BACK VOLTON will debut at ProMat and Applied Ergo in March 2025, where attendees can experience firsthand how it enhances workplace ergonomics without restricting mobility.
Unmatched Lightweight Design & Adaptive Support
Designed for dynamic workplaces in industry, logistics, and retail, the IX BACK VOLTON is ideal for lifting, bending, and carrying tasks like order picking and loading/unloading. It provides up to 40 pounds of lifting relief per movement, significantly reducing strain while maintaining full mobility.
With real-time adaptive technology, the IX BACK VOLTON adjusts seamlessly to different movement patterns-lifting, walking, bending-offering intuitive, natural support. This ensures quick and effortless adoption, minimizing training time.
Weighing just 10 pounds, it is the world's lightest battery-powered exoskeleton. Its single-drive power system allows for all-day wearability without compromising performance.
Reliable, Sustainable, and Built for the Future
With a battery life of up to eight hours, the IX BACK VOLTON provides full-shift support. Its Bosch Professional battery offers easy replacement and cross-brand compatibility through the AMPShare system, enhancing both convenience and sustainability.
With its exceptional weight-to-support ratio, intelligent adaptability, and industry-leading ergonomics, the IX BACK VOLTON sets a new standard for powered exoskeletons in the workplace.
A Breakthrough in Workplace Health & Productivity
Exoskeletons like the IX BACK VOLTON are reshaping modern workplaces by reducing physical strain and preventing injuries. By minimizing musculoskeletal stress, they protect employee health, lower absenteeism, and improve job satisfaction. Companies that invest in ergonomic solutions enhance workplace safety, boost retention, and attract top talent-a crucial advantage in today's competitive labor market.
"Our mission is to make work both ergonomic and successful-always with employee well-being at the core," says Samuel Reimer. "With the IX BACK VOLTON, we've reached a groundbreaking milestone in exoskeleton technology."
Global Expertise, Rapid Innovation
The IX BACK VOLTON is the result of a global collaboration between development teams in Emeryville, California, and Germany. By integrating medical device know-how, award-winning biomechanics, advanced ergonomics, and high-performance materials, the team delivered a market-ready product in just 2.5 years.
Extensive real-world testing ensured that the IX BACK VOLTON is precisely tailored to user needs, offering seamless integration into demanding work environments.
With next-level support, lightweight design, and real-time adaptability, the IX BACK VOLTON redefines how businesses protect their workforce-today and in the future
Tests and Pilot Projects Begin in April
Starting April 2025, companies can book guided pilot projects with the IX BACK VOLTON. SUITX by Ottobock's ergonomics experts will assist in workplace selection, on-site employee training, and evaluation to ensure optimal integration.
Interested companies can experience the IX BACK VOLTON firsthand at the following U.S. events:
Further information: www.suitx.com, sales@suitx.com and +1 510 333 4190
About "SUITX by Ottobock"
Since 2012, SUITX has been developing support structures worn on the body, known as exoskeletons, to make every day working life easier for physically laboring people. SUITX emerged from the Robotics and Human Engineering Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley. At the end of 2021, Ottobock and SUITX joined forces to develop pioneering exoskeletons as "SUITX by Ottobock". Highly efficient and very light, these exoskeletons prevent musculoskeletal disorders caused by heavy physical labor. More information at www.suitx.com.
About Ottobock
For more than 100 years, Ottobock has been developing innovative fitting solutions for people with reduced mobility. As a Human Empowerment Company, Ottobock promotes freedom of movement, quality of life and independence. This is supported by more than 10,000 employees. Through their innovative power, outstanding technical solutions and services in the fields of Prosthetics, Orthotics, NeuroMobility and Patient Care, they enable people in 135 countries to live their lives the way they want to. Founded in 1919, the company continues to set new standards and drive the digitalisation of the industry – together with its partners, medical supply companies and international research institutions – as the global market leader in wearable human bionics. Since 2018, Ottobock has been applying its expertise in biomechanics to exoskeletons for ergonomic workplaces. The company's international activities are coordinated from its head office in Duderstadt in the German state of Lower Saxony. Ottobock has been supporting the Paralympic Games with its technical expertise since 1988. Ottobock worldwide – The Human Empowerment Company
Contact person
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Corporate Communications
Gesa Liss
Phone: +49 (0)151 44 16 18 37
E-mail: gesa.liss@ottobock.de
