Deerfield, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Monster Under the Bed", a new book by Doria Rhodes, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The topics of nightmares, monsters, and being afraid at night are often raised in children. Being a preschool teacher, Emma planned a lesson for the children to create their own monsters to keep the bad dreams away. The two teachers decided to join forces to create this book to accompany the project.
Feedback from parents was phenomenal. They reported their children were no longer afraid of nighttime or the closet door. Their little pillow-like monster became a travel companion and best friend. Some parents reported that they made "monster families" for extras. "My Monster Under the Bed" empowers children by letting them take action and have some control over their fears. They can be creative and invent their own monster to keep under their bed, lay with them, or go to new and potentially scary places.
About the Author
Doria Rhodes grew up in Belchertown, Massachusetts. She has raised three fabulous children to believe in the wonders of the world and the power of positivity. Doria started her own preschool, Cornerstones Early Childhood Development, in South Deerfield in 2018, in which she implemented a program that emphasizes the importance of social/emotional development and empowering children. She has been in early education for over 28 years. Doria uses children's books to help her students navigate through most issues, albeit behavioral, "growing pain" or transition. Her experiences in the classroom often made her think about writing her own books to help her little friends because they relate so wonderfully to them.
"My Monster Under the Bed" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-044-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-monster-under-the-bed/
