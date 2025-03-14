South Richmond Hill, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
March 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Eros: 20 Short Stories and a Play", a new book by Juan M. Lopez Luaces, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A highly provocative and sure to be controversial book, "Eros's" stories deal with love and sexuality.
A hypersexual man comes to a tragic ending. A woman explores fantasies with her husband. Teenagers engage in abusive encounters. A man falls in love with a suicide bomber.
"Eros" doesn't necessarily lead to love and happiness, but can be distorted by certain negative emotions that deform the pleasures of the sexual.
About the Author
Juan M. Lopez Luaces was born in Galicia, Spain, in 1969. He arrived in New York in 1978. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Comparative Literature and Spanish Literature. He also has an undeclared minor in philosophy.
"Eros" is the second book he has published. He also published a book of short stories, Random Narratives.
"Eros: 20 Short Stories and a Play" is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-324-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/eros-20-short-stories-and-a-play
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us