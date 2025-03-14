Shaker Heights, OH Author Publishes Business Book
"Singing in the Reign", a new book by Terry Robinson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Creating a high-energy workplace brimming with collaboration, innovation, and spontaneous idea-sharing, takes a fresh managerial perspective - one that embraces an ability to transform the atmosphere at work into a value-affirming environment.
"Singing in the Reign" is a must-read that allows us to question and sharpen our capacity for creative thinking as it relates to leading work teams. By acquiring a keen awareness of the interests, strengths, and capabilities of those around us, we actually begin to lay the groundwork for discovering the unique motivational strategies specific to our area.
"The ultimate task, however, is not merely to recognize that employees need validation of their talents and skills, but to incorporate their need into the fulfillment of the organizational vision. An organization whose employees sense an appreciation of their value will be more likely to acquire a successful, profitable, and sustainable position in the marketplace through an elevated level of employee commitment." -Terry Robinson
About the Author
Terry Robinson holds a bachelor's degree in management, a master's degree in business administration and has spent over 30 years in management, starting as an entrepreneur, and later transitioning into managerial responsibilities in a number of areas. He was a business owner for over ten years, a creative sales and advertising manager in the newspaper industry, government housing administrator, school board vice president, and higher education administrator. Terry has served on numerous boards and has been actively involved in a variety of church and community activities. He has presented at numerous local and statewide conferences on the subjects of parental engagement, workforce development, and building community employment partnerships. Terry and his wife, Marla, have been married for many years and are the parents of three children.
"Singing in the Reign" is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-060-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/singing-in-the-reign-pb/
