Edmond, OK Author Publishes Mystery Novella
March 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Old Stone House", a new book by Joseph L. Waner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nathan Gudin is an archeologist responsible for the preservation and discovery of artifacts on Mont-Saint-Michel. He learns there are people on the Mont with an ancient history who have a connection to a cult of St. Michael the Archangel. Among them, Nathan associates with an enigmatic Benedictine monk, a mysterious man who seems connected to the ancient Bayeaux tapestry, and a young woman who appears when he needs help. Nathan aids the monk in retrieving an Accord that indicates a direct connection between the monk's friends and St. Michael.
The history of Mont-Saint-Michel and its setting provide a unique background for a fictional mystery that is woven into factual historical accounts and filled with puzzling characters. Readers will be motivated to fact check the historical episodes and to ponder the ultimate resolution of the story.
Joseph L. Waner has a lifelong interest in French history, particularly the Napoleonic era. "The Old Stone House" resulted from a family trip to Mont-Saint-Michael and subsequent conversations about the uniqueness of the site. He is retired from an academic career in medical research and lives in Edmond, Oklahoma, with his wife. They have two adult sons.
"The Old Stone House" is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-491-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-old-stone-house
