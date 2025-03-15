Milpitas, CA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
March 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Quest for Intergalactic Peace", a new book by Charlene Jens, has been released by RoseDog Books.
It is the year 5013.
Alien life forms, known as Amerzians, have discovered that there is life on the planet Earth. An Amerzian named Sella forms the Guardian Protectors to defend all life forms from the villains of her species, known as the Amerzian Warriors.
Admarcio is the leader of the Amerzian Warriors. He dislikes all humans, except the elderly, whom he views as the experts of humanity. He plans on removing a part of each human being's brain and replacing it with an alien device that will cause them to act like his species.
Humanity still has its own villains. Johnevin is a reformed terrorist whose mission is revealed to him when he dies and has a face-to-face meeting with God. As he explores heaven, he needs to decide whether he will remain in heaven, or return to earth to complete his mission.
Imagine what it would be like to take a vacation while seated in the comfort of your home.In my novel, "The Quest for Inter Galactic Peace" by Charlene Jens, you will take a journey in your mind to an alien universe; where every planet is inhabited by a different species.Through its pages, you will visit unusual, and exciting planets. You will meet diverse species, that will tickle and surprise you
About the Author
Author Charlene Jens lives in Milpitas, California. She is a single mother and works as a checker at a local grocery store. She is a people person who enjoys meeting new people. Jens is a firm believer in following your dreams, and believes all people have special uniqueness within themselves that makes life better for all humanity.
"The Quest for Intergalactic Peace" is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-160-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-quest-for-intergalactic-peace
