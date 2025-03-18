Howard Beach, NY Author Publishes Memoir
March 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Journey to Recovery: Fun Along the Way", a new book by Julia R. Scalia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Often it becomes necessary to evaluate one's purpose in life. When Julia R. Scalia thought leaving her earthly existence was happening sooner than expected, she had only one last chance to share this dreaded experience and prove her salvation. Hers is a story she had to tell, and she was very fortunate to have been given the help that gave her a new lease on life!
"My Journey to Recovery: Fun Along the Way" is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (hardback $57.00, eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-727-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-journey-to-recovery-fun-along-the-way
