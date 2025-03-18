St. George, UT Author Publishes Children's Art Book
March 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Masterpiece: with Marionberry and Friends", a new book by Linda Powers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Marionberry is learning how to paint, but after reading and reading and more reading about painting, she runs into some trouble. Will her friend, Patty, come to her rescue?
Follow along with Marionberry, and you too may learn how to use acrylics, understand what type of paint brush to use, and figure out how to stretch canvas!
About the Author
Linda Powers is doing well and enjoys life, despite being diagnosed with MS over twenty years ago. While married she bred, raised, and trained horses. She competed in local fair and art shows and has painted backdrops for the Chief Joseph Days rodeo queen's coronation. Art is her happy place and she also loves to design. While her daughter competed in horse shows, fairs, and rodeos, her son enjoyed showing hogs, making ceramics, and playing baseball and football.
"The Masterpiece: with Marionberry and Friends" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-146-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-masterpiece-with-marionberry-and-friends
