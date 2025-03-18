Godlan, Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Achieves TEC Accreditation, Marking a New Milestone in Customer Satisfaction & Industry Excellence
March 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 18, 2025 - Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, proudly announces its achievement of full accreditation from Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) for the twelfth consecutive year. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, Godlan continues to demonstrate excellence in service delivery, support, and customer satisfaction. TEC's rigorous evaluation highlights the company's strong customer approval, particularly in maintenance and overall service quality. With over 40 years of experience, Godlan remains a trusted partner in the sale and implementation of Infor SyteLine ERP software for manufacturers, offering solutions deployed on-premises, hosted, or in the cloud.
"Customer success and satisfaction are the ultimate benchmarks for any business, and we are honored to have consistently earned high marks in this accreditation process for twelve consecutive years," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing at Godlan, Inc. "While customer success is often visible, true customer satisfaction can be harder to measure. That's why we deeply value TEC's unbiased accreditation process-it provides us with invaluable insights that help us continue delivering exceptional service and solutions."
With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last 12 years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2025, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 40 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.
About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)
Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection. Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, visit www.technologyevaluation.com.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
5864644400
