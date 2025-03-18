Valley Center, KS Author Publishes Children's Book
March 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bert the Bully", a new book by Ronda Welsby, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Do you know someone who gets picked on?
Do you know how to handle a bully?
Tommy is not looking forward to the first day of school, and with good reason. He, along with other students, are getting tired of the school bully. Bert is the bully who picks on Tommy more than anyone. After having a heart-to-heart talk with his friend, Billy, Bert tries to change his ways.
Will Tommy learn to forgive and trust him?
About the Author
Ronda Welsby received her diploma from the Institute of Children's Literature. She is the author of Are We There Yet? She has published poetry and wrote and directed two plays. She enjoys writing different genres but her favorite is children's books. She has four grown children and several grandchildren. Ronda grew up in southern California but resides in Kansas.
"Bert the Bully" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-008-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/bert-the-bully-pb/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
