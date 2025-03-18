CLARK Material Handling Names E&E Industries 2024 New Dealer of the Year
March 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMarch 18, 2025 - CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) has announced that San Diego region distributor E&E Industries has been named CLARK's "2024 New Dealer of the Year." At a ceremony in Dallas, Texas on February 11, 2025, CLARK President and CEO Chuck Moratz presented the award to E&E Industries President Fernando Harris in recognition of E&E's strong sales and commitment to excellence, according to the company.
"I am proud to announce that U.S. Naval Academy alum Fernando Harris at E&E in San Diego is our New Dealer of the Year," said Moratz. "Congratulations and thank you for your efforts in 2024 and we look forward to working with you in this new year!"
"Credit goes to our entire team and their amazing execution of service for our customers for this significant honor," said Harris. "Our Mission has always been to be a guide that helps take our customers' operations to the next level. We're thrilled that CLARK technologies are a tremendous benefit to lower our customers' costs of ownership and to increase their profits."
About E&E Industries
E&E Industries is a Blue House Partners, LLC company and the premier material handling and facilities maintenance services company serving San Diego County. Locally owned and operated, it is a certified veteran-owned small business. Renowned for its customer-centric approach and lightning response, E&E Industries has successfully served a wide array of clients from small businesses to large corporations and has a distinguished history of supporting the U.S. military. Deeply engaged in the community, it is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Contact or visit www.e-eindustries.com to learn more about E&E Industries, your one-stop material handling equipment experts.
About CLARK Material Handling Company
CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline-powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. The CLARK product line offers a full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications and designed to meet the wide and varying needs of our customers. For further information, please visit www.CLARKisp.com.
Contact Information
Steve Manos
E&E Industries
(619) 262-8693
