Jokari Shines With Their Customer-First Product Solutions at This Year's Inspired Home Show!

× Email Jokari

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2025 – Jokari, a leading brand in innovative home solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 Inspired Home Show, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago from March 2nd-4th 2025. With a history of creating practical and user-friendly home products, Jokari is set to unveil its latest innovations at this premier industry event.The Inspired Home Show is renowned for gathering top-tier brands and industry professionals, and Jokari's booth promises to be a highlight of the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the company's new lineup of products designed to make everyday tasks more efficient and enjoyable. Whether it's kitchen gadgets, home organization solutions, or cleaning tools, Jokari's latest creations will feature cutting-edge design and functionality."We were thrilled to be a part of this year's Inspired Home Show," said Kent Saller, President of Jokari. "Our team works hard to develop products that offer an innovative solution to those common household problems, enhancing the overall product-to-customer experience. For almost 40 years, this event has given Jokari an opportunity to engage with industry professionals and connect with those who are looking for fresh, practical product solutions that have an innovative spin."The Jokari booth featured product demonstrations, hands-on opportunities for visitors, and the chance to meet with the brand's experts to learn more about the products.For more information about Jokari and its product offerings, visit jokari.com or follow them on social media.About Jokari:Jokari has been a trusted name in home solutions for over 50 years. Known for its innovative approach to everyday household products, Jokari creates solutions that are designed with practicality, quality, and efficiency in mind. From kitchen gadgets to storage and organization, Jokari continues to lead the way in providing consumers with smart and effective home products.