World's Most Beautiful Restaurant: Austria's VINA wins Property Award 2025

Austria's restaurant VINA, designed by the architecture firm INNOCAD, has been awarded the title of the world's most beautiful "Leisure Interior" at the "International Property Awards 2025" in London. Currently, it is fully booked for months.With this accolade, the Vietnamese restaurant VINA in the Austrian city of Graz has established itself as one of the trendiest culinary hotspots in the world. Following the recognition of Thi Ba Nguyen as the oldest top chef in the world at age 84 (Gault&Millau), the restaurant by Robert Nguyen has now also been honored for the most beautiful interior globally in the "Leisure" category at the prestigious "International Property Awards" in London (sponsored by LAUFEN).The design of VINA was created by the architecture firm INNOCAD, merging authentic Vietnamese cultural roots with contemporary architecture. An experience that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also invites guests on an emotional culinary journey to Vietnam. VINA is fully booked for several months.Projects from 45 countries were submitted for the "International Property Awards 2025." The jury praised the color palette of black, dark green, and subtle golden accents, which exudes opulence and warmth, while carefully placed circular patterns unify the interior as a connecting design element.This is already the second international design award for the successful restaurant: Last December, VINA was honored in Manhattan at the "Interior Design's 19th Annual Best of Year Awards" and received the prestigious "Honoree" seal in the "Fine Dining" category. These esteemed awards are among the most respected accolades in the international design world.