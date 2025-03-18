SNIPES USA Appoints Kelley Walton as New Chief Marketing Officer
March 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPhiladelphia, March 17, 2025 – SNIPES, one of the leading sneaker and streetwear retailers in the United States and Europe, appoints Kelley Walton as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the US market.
In her role, she holds full strategic authority and budget responsibility for all marketing activities at SNIPES in the United States, overseeing every aspect from brand positioning to consumer engagement and market growth. She leads the entire marketing organization, ensuring alignment with the company's long-term vision while navigating a competitive landscape.
Kelley will also be responsible for SNIPES Serves, the company's dedicated community and giveback initiative. By fostering meaningful partnerships with local organizations, schools, and creative communities, she drives cultural and social impact, strengthening SNIPES' role beyond retail.
As a senior executive, she is an integral part of the leadership team, shaping the brand's strategic direction at the intersection of cultural & commercial marketing, community engagement, and business impact.
With an impressive track record spanning over two decades at some of the world's most influential brands, Walton brings a wealth of expertise in brand strategy, cultural marketing, and business transformation. Her career includes leadership roles at Amazon Music, the NBA, Under Armour, and LVMH, where she spearheaded global marketing initiatives, brand experiences, and consumer engagement strategies.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Kelley to the SNIPES family. Her deep understanding of cultural marketing and her strategic vision will be instrumental in elevating our brand and deepening our connection with our communities," says Martin Badour, President of SNIPES USA. "With her leadership, we are confident that Kelley will drive impactful marketing activations, boost brand awareness, and lead exciting future collaborations and projects to elevate SNIPES in the US."
Walton herself is eager to embark on this new chapter: "SNIPES is more than just a retailer – it's a cultural movement. Being part of a brand so deeply rooted in culture and community truly resonates with me. I can't wait to bring my global experience, think big, and help drive the brand to new heights."
WE ARE SNIPES!
Inspired by hip-hop, streetball, dance, and action sports, the opening of the first SNIPES store in 1998 laid the foundation for a movement that now connects young people around the world. The SNIPES online store and over 800 SNIPES stores in Europe and the USA offer latest in streetwear and sneakers alongside the classic timeless looks of brands such as Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Timberland and Ugg. What really sets our range apart are our own SNIPES collections and successful collaborations with other streetwear brands plus exclusive sneaker models. What's more, SNIPES has remained true to its deep roots in the global street culture community, working closely with key figures from the scene, and supporting talented athletes and creative artists.
For inquiries, feel free to contact:
SNIPES SE | Katharina Scharf | Team Lead Communications
Mobile: +49 173 6360289
Email: katharina.scharf@snipes.com
