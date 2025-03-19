San Diego, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Superhero Is a Verb", a new book by Molly Heck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The problem with superheroes is that no person without superpowers can actually be one… Well, what if I told you that the word superhero could also be a verb? What if superhero-ing is what happens when everyday people choose to do small things that have a big impact? In a world where we can't be superheroes, maybe we can still make a difference by learning to be kind, assertive, compassionate, resilient, and responsible.
About the Author
Molly works in education, specializing in communication and child language development. Her books come with resources to help families and educators support language and pre/early literacy skills.
"Superhero Is a Verb" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8964-9575-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/superhero-is-a-verb
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
