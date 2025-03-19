New York, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
March 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"What Will Tomorrow Bring?", a new book by Kendall Rileigh Hardart and Jan Chambers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From an underwater tea party to a sail through the clouds, "What Will Tomorrow Bring?" is a delightful rhyming exploration of the possibilities each day brings. You are limited only by your imagination and sense of adventure.
About the Author
Kendall Rileigh Hardart is a storyteller by way of the theatre and circus. As an actor and aerialist, she loves exploring innovative ways to tell stories to audiences of all ages. She lives in NYC. Jan Chambers is a studio artist and designer for theatre who loves bringing new worlds and characters to life. She lives in Chapel Hill NC.
"What Will Tomorrow Bring?" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-413-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/what-will-tomorrow-bring-1
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
